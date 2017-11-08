Fourth-quarter lead slips away from Lady Commanders

The Lady Commanders led 7-4 following the first quarter, 9-8 at halftime and 13-12 through three periods. But Westmoreland closed the contest with a flurry over the final 2 1/2 minutes.

Erin Gallatin led the Lady Commanders with eight points and two rebounds while Ellen Williamson finished with four points and seven boards, Kirsten Smith two points and four rebounds, Hope Ilias a free throw and two caroms, Cloe Smith seven rebounds and Elizabeth Miller two boards.

Friendship will play host to Mt. Juliet Christian at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Sportsplex.