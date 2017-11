Tyler Moore bowled high games of 199, 201 and 279 for the Blue Devils while Hunter Fugate finished with a 194 and 211, Ethan Smiley 197, Logan Vastola 194 and Tyler Magers 192 as Lebanon improved to 12-1.

Lindsay Manning led the Lady Devils with 225 and 192 high games while Skyann Wiley notched a 192 as Lebanon moved to 12-1.

Gallatin will visit Pro Bowl West at 4 p.m. Thursday to take on Lebanon.