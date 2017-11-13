Lady Avs pull away at Watertown

The Tigerettes led 11-9 following the first quarter before a 9-0 second period sling-shot the Lady Avs in front 18-11 by halftime. Winfree Bryant was up 28-18 through three as the visitors pulled even at 2-2 for the season.

Natalie Danko stole and drove her way to a game-high 18 points for Winfree Bryant while Nylyia Rankins added eight, Lexie Crowder seven, Alaina Smith four and Malia Randolph two.

Angle Rodriguez racked up 12 points from the post for Watertown while Blake Griffin finished with five and Abby Parkerson, Alie Tunks, Grace Riddle and Haley Birdwell two each.

Winfree Bryant won’t play again until next Tuesday when the Lady Avs travel to Lafayette for a 6 p.m. tipoff at Macon County.