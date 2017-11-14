Baird girls roll past Mt. Juliet

The Devilettes led 10-2 following the first quarter, 17-7 at halftime and 23-12 through three periods as they improved to 2-1 under new coach Adrienne Daniels.

Terri Reynolds threw in 13 points for Baird while Finley Tomlin and Meioshe Mason each scored six, Asia Barr three and Madison Jennings and Laina Knight two apiece.

Baird’s junior varsity also win 23-15 as Tomlin tossed in 10 points, Sani Scott six, Brooklyn Young three and Knight and Allie Cook two apiece.

Macon County will visit WJB at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Lady Commanders cruise to victory

Friendship Christian’s girls were in control from start to finish of a 29-10 matinee win over visiting Mt. Juliet Christian on Saturday afternoon at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Erin Gallatin scored four of her 12 points in the first quarter as Friendship built a 7-0 lead. The Lady Commanders led 27-5 going into the fourth period.

In addition to her scoring, Gallatin also secured three rebounds. Cloe Smith supplied seven points and and a rebound while Ellen Williamson scored six points and ripped down four boards. Kristen Smith and Deshea Oakley each tossed in two points. Elizabeth Miller, Ella Espenshade and Jaycie Mahoney each managed three rebounds and Hope Ilias two.

Friendship will play host to West Wilson on Nov. 27 at the Sportsplex.