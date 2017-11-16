Baird boys battle from 9-0 hole

The Blue Devils cut Macon’s lead to 9-4 by first-quarter’s end and 16-15 by halftime before moving in front 28-23 going into the fourth period as they moved to 3-2 for the season.

Keymontez Logue keyed the comeback with 16 points from the backcourt while Bryce Kelley scored seven, Nick Maggart six, Devin Greene four, Jaylen Abston three and Rolando Dowell two.

Dawson Shrum scored 16 points from the post for Macon County.

Walter J.Baird will travel to Watertown on Nov. 28 with the girls tipping off the double header at 6 p.m.