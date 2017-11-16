Blue Devils defeat Cookeville

The Cavaliers led 14-9 following the first quarter and 23-22 at halftime before Lebanon surged in front 41-37 going into the fourth as the Blue Devils improved to 2-0.

Noah Mulaski tossed in 21 points, including a pair of three-pointers, for Lebanon while center Eddie Jackson finished with 14 and point guard Jeremiah Hastings 12, including a couple of triples. Ethan Njezic notched five points, David Greene four, Polo Phillips a three and Even Britt and Zion Logue two each.

Alex Garrett scored 16 points from the post and Jacob Reeves 14 from the backcourt for Cookeville.

Lebanon will travel to Stewarts Creek on Tuesday night.

MJCA routed at Gordonsville

GORDONSVILLE — Gordonsville dominated this TSSAA Hall of Champions game 67-23 over Mt. Juliet Christian on Thursday night.

The Tigers led 23-8 following the first quarter and 44-10 at halftime as the Saints slipped to 1-1.

Joey Parliment fired in four three-pointers to lead Gordonsville with 20 points while point guard Cody Hutcherson tossed in two triples on his way to 14. Cole Chaudoin chipped in with 12 from the post.

Dwayne Ewers’ eight points paced the Saints while Cole Alsup and Gavin Forsha each finished with four, Trent Graves and Carter Branim each threw in three and Caylor Bates a free throw.

Mt. Juliet Christian will travel to Murfreesboro to take on Providence Christian on Tuesday following the girls’ 6 p.m. tipoff.