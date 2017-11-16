Brill, Richetto lead Lady Wildcats to 2-0 start under new coach Keller

The Lady Wildcats won their second game in three nights under new coach Jeff Keller, breaking a third-quarter tie to defeat host Oakland 58-53 in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game Thursday night at Randy King Gym.

Freshman Sydney Richetto, who threw in 31 points in her varsity debut, a 56-44 home win over Summit on Tuesday, added 18 on Thursday, including a pair of three-pointers.

But it was sophomore Nicole Brill, who added 11 against Summit, who led the Lady Wildcats against Oakland with 23 points. Former Mt. Juliet guard Julia Maki tossed in two three pointers as she and Central veteran Kenadhi Killebrew each scored six while Bailey Kaposy threw in a three and senior Taylor Tucker two.

Sydney Blankenship threw in three triples as she led the Lady Patriots with 13 points while Maggie Knowles tossed in 12.

Both teams will be in action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Central will play host to Ravenwood while Oakland travels to Mt. Juliet.