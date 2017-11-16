logo

McGavock’s Hughes hits for 40 against Central

Staff Reports • Today at 8:33 PM

NASHVILLE — Marvin Hughes promises to be a top college prospect from the Class of 2020. Wilson Central got an early look at the McGavock sophomore Thursday night and was left with a lasting impression as the Raiders racked up 19 points in each quarter to post a 76-66 in the Wildcats’ second, and final, TSSAA Hall of Champions contest.

Hughes hit the Wildcats for 41 points, including a pair of third-quarter three-pointers and 15 of 20 from the free-throw line. Ty Kirk collected all 11 of his points in the second half.

McGavock led 19-11 following the first quarter, 38-27 at halftime and 57-44 through three as Central slipped to 0-2.

Kene Aruh totaled 20 points for Central while Naz Czeskleba sank four three-pointers on his way to 18 and Kito Aruh threw in 13. Tyler Hayes finished with five, Daniel Jackson and Dalton King four each and Josh Gibson two.

Central will play host to Ravenwood on Tuesday night following the girls’ 6:30 p.m. game.

