The Lady Commanders dropped the opener to Providence Christian 57-44 despite 25 points from Ashlyn Pittman. A.C. Markham tossed in 20 for the Lady Lions.

Friendship bounced back by beating Merrol Hyde 60-23 behind 17 points from Rachel Pippin.

Both FCS teams will play two games Saturday at Portland. They will face the host Panthers starting with the girls at noon, followed by East Robertson at 3 p.m.