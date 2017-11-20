Men knocked off at North Alabama

Cumberland went into the half trailing by nine but UNA shot 54 percent from the field taking their largest lead of the game by 22 at the 1:16 mark.

Andrew Rogan’s three-pointer pulled the squad within two in the beginning of the second half but the Lions jumped ahead with seven straight points, 56-47. A layup by Ty Sean Powell ended the streak for the University of North Alabama and Kendall Stafford’s two free throws and a layup by McGee sent the Lions to a 60-49 lead.

Four points from Trenton Clayton and a trifecta by Kendall Stafford tacked on seven more points for the Lions building onto the advantage, 67-52. Back-to-back triples by Rogan and Trent Perry kept the Phoenix within 10 with 8:22 remaining in the game.

Over the last six-plus minutes in the game a basket by Reid Pierce and a dunk by Powell and two free throws would score the final six points for Cumberland. Six of the UNA’s last 11 points came from free throws while Trenton added two baskets and Toliver recorded three points.

Rogan finished the game with 18 points, netting five three-pointers and Powell added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. Cumberland committed just three turnovers in the second half and made 10 baskets from behind the arc in the game.

Will Shelton opened up the scoring in the first half putting the Phoenix on the board with a layup, before a basket by Stafford sparked a 10-2 run for the Lions. A timeout by Cumberland was followed with a basket by Powell and Shelton to cut the Phoenix deficit to 10-6.

The score was tied four times over the next two-plus minutes before a three-point play by Toliver regained the advantage for UNA, 22-19. A 12-9 run for the University of North Alabama pulled them ahead 34-28. Cumberland scored all nine points from three-pointers from Blake Johnson, Diondrey Holt, Jr., and Perry.

A 10-2 spurt in the final minutes of the second half for the Phoenix with a trifecta from Rogan, and baskets by Holt, Jr., and Powell kept the squad within nine, 40-49 at the half.

Adrian Smith posted 16 points and Stafford collected 15 and seven rebounds on the night.

The Phoenix will travel to Pulaski to take on 25th-ranked Martin Methodist on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., before returning home against Freed-Hardeman next Tuesday.

Second-half spurt sends CU men to road loss

CLEVELAND, Miss. — PJ Davis recorded nine points during a 16-2 run for Delta State in the second half and finished the game with 19 points and seven rebounds helping the Statesmen pull away from Cumberland, 77-50 in an exhibition game on Saturday.

Cumberland headed into the half trailing by just two points, 33-31 and Davis opened up the second half with two free throws. A free throw by Rhyan Townes and two by Reid Pierce kept the squad within three points, 37-34. Cameron Burkett and Ravion Henry hit back-to-back three-pointers to help build onto Delta States advantage.

A timeout by the Statesmen with 14:18 remaining in the game sparked a 16-4 run. Davis made four baskets and one free throw and Brett Warner added a triple during the run taking a 61-42 lead at the nine minute mark.

Cumberland scored just eight more points in the half, four from Diondrey Holt, Jr., and two apiece from Pierce and Ty Sean Powell. The Phoenix committed 20 turnovers and shot 44 percent from the field.

Powell collected 10 points and seven rebounds and Holt, Jr., finished the game with eight points.

Henry posted 16 points and three rebounds and Warner added 11 points netting three triples on the night.

Both teams rallied point-for-point in the opening half and neither team fell behind by no more than three points. Aaron Curry’s layup at the 11:44 mark tied the game at 12 and a basket by Andrew Rogan regained the advantage for CU.

A triple by Burkett evened the score at 15 but the Phoenix quickly responded with two free throws by Rogan and a layup by Holt, Jr., to pull ahead, 18-15. Cumberland didn’t allow Delta State to score for four-plus minutes taking a 24-17 lead with points from Holt, Jr., and Powell.

Brett Warner scored five points in a row and Juandrico Walker’s three-point play tied the game at 31 but a basket by Matthew Wilson in the final seconds of the first half pulled Delta State ahead by two.

Delta State scored 23 points off of Cumberland turnovers and made seven shots from behind the arc.