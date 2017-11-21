Townes, Walker combine for 39 points in CU victory

Neither team scored for almost two minutes to start the second half but Walker scored two off a Redhawk turnover to keep Cumberland on top. Martin Methodist’s (0-6) Will Smith responded with a basket to stay within just one point, 32-31. A free throw and a two-pointer in the paint by Jordan Olison pulled the Redhawks ahead.

Free throws scored the next four points for the Phoenix (4-3) but a steal by Connor Peach helped Patrick Murphey score two to give Martin Methodist a 40-37 lead. Cumberland put together a 9-2 run with free throws by Rodney Culver, two points by Townes and Walker and a triple by Trenton Perry to pull ahead 47-42 with 8:58 remaining.

A trifecta by Van Johnson was followed by a Cumberland turnover helping Martin Mathodist net two more points by Murphy to even the score at 47. Four points from Townes and two by Ty Sean Powell kept the Phoenix ahead, 53-50.

Both teams rallied point-for-point but a three-point play by Walker regained the advantage for good for the Phoenix. Smith netted five of the last six points for Martin Methodist. Walker and Townes accounted for 18 of Cumberland’s last 21 points in the game.

Walker collected 20 points and nine rebounds on the night and Townes added 19 points and four boards.

Smith led the Redhawks with 13 points and six rebounds and Murphy and Olison recorded 12 points apiece.

Will Shelton’s three-point play and a basket by Walker gave CU a 5-0 lead to start the game. Four consecutive points for Martin Methodist pulled them within one, but Andrew Rogan’s trifecta built onto the advantage for the Phoenix.

Two points by Perry and a triple by Walker helped Cumberland jump ahead by seven, 13-6. Martin Methodist responded with a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to just one point with 10:09 left in the half. Shelton netted six of Cumberland’s next eight points before the Redhawks took a timeout trailing 22-17 at the 4:42 mark.

Four different Cumberland players scored in the final minutes of the first half and Olison netted a triple with five seconds remaining, as the Phoenix headed into halftime leading by one.

Cumberland shot 43 percent from the field and scored 23 points off of Martin Methodist turnovers.

The Phoenix will play host to Freed-Hardeman on Tuesday at 8 p.m., before a four-game road swing beginning on Thursday at Fisk University.