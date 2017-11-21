Wilson Central rolls past Ravenwood

The Lady Wildcats led 14-6 following the first quarter, 31-11 at halftime and 40-13 through three periods as they improved to 3-0 under new coach Jeff Keller.

Freshman Sydney Richetto tossed in two three-pointers in leading the Lady Wildcats with 16 points while veteran Bailey Kaposy threw in three triples for her nine. Julia Maki finished with five, Nicole Brill four; Aubree Starnes, Kathryn Bean and Sydney Dalton three each, Kenadhi Killebrew and Taylor Tucker two apiece and Martoia Buchanan a free throw.

“We’ve been pleased so far with how we’ve come out,” Keller said. “We realize we’ve got to get better everyday.

“Sydney Richetto and Nicole Brill, they’ve stepped up from the very beginning. They’ve had a couple of big games for us. Tonight, it branched out where we had a lot of people contributed… (Veterans) Kenadhi Killebrew, Kathryn Bean, Taylor Tucker, Bailey Kaposy, Julia Maki, all of those guys have certainly contributed to us and have been big for us in key spots, especially tonight. That’s nice when you can spread the wealth a little. It makes it a little bit harder to guard.”

Central will go to Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court for the John Greer State Farm Thanksgiving Classic on Friday and Saturday. The Lady Wildcats will face Oak Ridge at 4 p.m. Friday and Sycamore 24 hours later.

Lebanon falls 44-40 at Stewarts Creek

SMYRNA — Stewarts Creek led at the end of each quarter Tuesday night in a 44-40 win over Lebanon.

The Lady Hawks were up 9-7 following the first quarter, 23-17 at halftime and 36-27 through three periods as the Devilettes dropped to 1-2.

Lauren Flowers finished with 18 points from the Lady Hawk backcourt while Jamya Rogers tossed in 10.

Allissa Mulaski sank three 3-pointers to lead Lebanon with 11 points while forward Lindsey Freeman and center Christaney Brookshire each tossed in 10. Aaryn Grace Lester finished with five and Anne Marie Heidebreicht and Addie Grace Porter two each.

Lebanon will play host to the John Greer State Farm Thanksgiving Classic on Friday and Saturday at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court. The Devilettes will face Houston at 7 p.m. Friday and Oak Ridge 24 hours later.

Cold-shooting Watertown falls to Jackson County

WATERTOWN — Other than the third quarter, Watertown played Jackson County evenly Tuesday night. But shivering shooting caught up with the Tigerettes in a 42-36 loss.

The Lady Devils led 6-5 following the first quarter and 18-17 at halftime before an 11-5 third opened the margin to 29-22 as Watertown shot 30 percent from the floor, including 3-of-20 from three-point range, in falling to 0-3.

“Our defense played well enough to win,” said Watertown coach Lane Price, on the bench for the first time this season after sitting out the first two games on TSSAA suspension as a result of his being ejected from the Tigerettes’ final game last season in the Region 4-A tournament.

Bella Wilmoth flicked in four three-pointers to lead the Lady Devils with 16 polnts.

Saranda Woodson’s eight points led Watertown while Emma Edwards scored seven, Brenna Luttrell six, McKenna George and Brittni Allison five each, Delaney Hight three and Emma Christensen two.

Watertown will next face Cookeville in the Mitch Wilson Classic at Woodbury Grammar School at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lady Bears shoot down Oakland 66-38

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet knocked down nine three-pointers Tuesday night in a 66-38 thumping of Oakland.

Tondrianna Davis dropped in all 16 of her points, including four triples, in the second half for Mt. Juliet. Aaliyah Frazier muscled in eight of her 12 in the second quarter from closer in while center Emma Palmer powered in 11. Former Lady Patriot Shelby Petty poured in three triples for her nine while Nevaeh Majors added eight, Ryleigh Osborne six (on two threes) and Halle Jones four in the fourth quarter as the Lady Bears improved to 3-1.

Faith Adams led the Lady Patriots with 10 points.

The Lady Bears led 16-9 following the first quarter, 27-14 at halftime and 48-23 through three periods.

Mt. Juliet will travel to Independence on Friday for a 1 p.m. matinee against Siegel.