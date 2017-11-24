Freshman’s 35 leads Lady ‘Cats to OT triumph

Richetto racked up 35 points as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 4-0 against and Oak Ridge team playing its season opener after going 31-3 and reaching the state tournament last year.

Not that Oak Ridge would go quietly. The visitors from east Tennessee (who are also the Lady Wildcats) wiped out a five-point Central lead in the final minute of regulation to force four minutes of free basketball at 55-55. But Wilson Central pitched a 9-0 shutout in overtime.

Oak Ridge led 16-14 following the first quarter before Central surged in front 29-23 by halftime. The teams were even 38-38 going into the fourth period.

Point guard Kennadhi Killebrew sank all four of her overtime free throws while Bailey Kaposy connected on a pair of triples as each scored six for Central. Taylor Tucker tossed in eight, Nicole Brill seven and Julia Maki and Kathryn Bean a free throw apiece. Killebrew also notched nine assists and secured seven rebounds. Tucker and Brill each grabbed six caroms.

Jada Guinn tossed in two triples to lead Oak Ridge with 25 points while Mykia Dowdell dropped in 12.

Both teams will return to Brandon Gym on Saturday to wrap up the Classic. Central will face Sycamore at 4 p.m. and Oak Ridge will take on host Lebanon at 7.

Wildcats find range from deep for first win

Wilson Central’s boys didn’t have the injured Gavin Johnson’s three-point shooting, but his teammates made up for the difference by swishing 11 long-range bombs as the Wildcats wore out Sycamore 57-32 for their first win of the season Friday afternoon in the John Greer State Farm Thanksgiving Classic at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

Perhaps the biggest jolt for Central was big man Kito Aruh, who stepped outside to join guard Naz Czeskleba with three 3-pointers apiece on their way to 13 points. Kene Aruh tossed in 10 from inside while Kyzick Schweppe knocked down nine points on three triples. Tyler Hayes and Caleb Lawrence each threw in a three while Daniel Jacksoin, Dalton King and Josh Gibson totaled two apiece as the Wildcats climbed to 1-3.

Central shot out to a 19-4 first-quarter lead. The Wildcats were up 37-6 at halftime and 44-11 through three before Sycamore found some offense in the fourth.

The Wildcats will return to Brandon Gym on Saturday to close out the Classic with an 8:30 p.m. tipoff against Page.