Vanguard women too much for CU, 58-45

The Phoenix (3-3) will finish play in the 14-team event at Oman Arena in Jackson on Saturday at 10 a.m. against the University of Providence.

Janisha Lindsey’s layup midway through the first period tied the game at five and Tucker’s basket late in the quarter pulled CU within 9-7. The Lions led 10-7 at the end of 10 minutes and scored eight of the first 10 points in the second period to stretch the advantage to nine.

Three-pointers from Sydney Waller and Alyssa Durr as well as a field goal by Michaelle Elad pushed the Vanguard (3-0) lead to 18-9, but Norris answered with a triple on the other end for CU. Christiana Gerostergiou hit a trifecta for the Lions and Norris kept the Phoenix close with another 3-pointer later in the quarter, cutting the deficit to 23-17.

Tristen Rollen’s triple and a basket by Victoria Chea stretched the Lions advantage to 11 and despite baskets by Ant’Treasia Patton and Katherine Griffith, Vanguard took a 32-21 lead to intermission. The Lions made 6-of-13 from behind the arc in the half and shot 41 percent overall compared to just 32 percent for Cumberland.

Tucker started the second half with a triple for the Phoenix and Kerrice Watson’s field goal as well as a 3-pointer by Lindsey cut the deficit to 34-30 midway through the third period. Vanguard answered with a 7-1 mini-spurt, pushing the lead back to 10.

CU stayed within striking distance thanks to a basket by Norris, but a 3-pointer from Victoria Chea and one free throw by Alexander kept the Lions in the lead by double digits. Lindsey’s field goal cut the margin to 45-36 headed to the fourth quarter.

Tucker made another triple two minutes into the final period, making it an eight-point game, but the Lions scored six consecutive points for their biggest lead of the game at 53-39. Norris hit consecutive 3-pointers, cutting the deficit to 10, but that’s as close as the Phoenix would get.

Alexander registered 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Lions and Durr and Chea both netted 12 points in the win.