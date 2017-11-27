Devilettes down Oak Ridge 51-48

A 15-8 third quarter enabled Lebanon to leap from a 28-26 halftime deficit to a 43-34 lead. Addie Grace Porter put in all four free throws in the final minute of the game and Lindsey Freeman flipped in two with .2 seconds left as the Devilettes improved to 2-3 for the season.

Center Christaney Brookshire knocked down nine of 12 free throws in leading Lebanon with 15 points while Freeman sank 6 of 9 from the line on her way to 12. Porter’s 11 included 4-of-5 from the stripe. Allissa Mulaski sank the Devilettes’ only two three-pointers on her way to eight points while Maleigha Oldham finished with four and Aaryn Grace Lester a free throw.

Jada Guinn threw in 13 points and Jazmin Gulden 11 for Oak Ridge

Lebanon is off until a Friday-night visit from Mt. Juliet in the District 9-AAA opener for both teams. Tipoff will be at 6:30 p.m

Lady Wildcats race to 5-0

Wilson Central moved to 5-0 with a 56-23 triumph over Sycamore in the John Greer State Farm Thanksgiving Classic on Saturday at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Gym.

The Lady Wildcats led 9-6 following the first quarter, 23-13 at halftime and 35-19 through three periods.

Freshman guard Sydnee Richetto racked up three 3-pointers and three steals in leading the Lady Wildcats with 17 points while Nicole Brill added 11 with six rebounds. Bailey Kaposy collected nine points and Julia Maki six, all on treys. Taylor Tucker and Martoia Buchanan each finished with four, Kathryn Bean and Teoria Woods two apiece and Kenadhi Killebrew a free throw to go with 11 assists.

Central will play host to Stewarts Creek at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Watertown falls to Cookeville

WOODBURY — Watertown stayed within striking distance of Cookeville until the Lady Cavaliers pulled away in the second half of a 61-44 win in the Mitch Wilson Classic on Saturday at Woodbury Grammar School.

The Lady Cavaliers led 20-17 following the first quarter, 29-25 at halftime and 46-36 through three periods as Watertown fell to 0-4 going into Monday’s home game with Gordonsville.

Ashlea Dickens dropped in four three-pointers to pace the Tigerettes with 16 points while Brittni Allison tossed in 10. Saranda Woodson scored seven, McKenna George five, Emma Christensen four and Delanney Hight two.

Watertown will play host to DeKalb County at 6 p.m. Friday in the Tigerettes’ first-ever District 8-AA game.