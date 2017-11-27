Tigerettes take first victory

The Tigerettes will play their first-ever District 8-AA game at 6 p.m. Friday when DeKalb County comes to town.

Watertown led 29-6 following the first quarter and 48-10 at halftime as the Tigerettes improved to 1-4.

Ashlea Dickens dropped in five three-pointers on her way to 17 points to lead Watertown while Saranda Woodson notched nine. Brittni Allison tossed in two triples as she and McKenna George each added eight points while Brenna Luttrell supplied seven, Mikayla Nix six on two threes, Delanney Hight four and Madi Reeder, Emma Christensen and Morgan Bain two apiece.