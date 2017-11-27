Watertown beats Gordonsville 61-51

The Purple Tigers outscored the Gordonsville Tigers 22-14 in the second quarter to turn a 16-16 tie into a 38-30 Watertown halftime lead. The home team took a 48-37 advantage into the fourth as it improved to 3-2.

Preston Tomlinson knocked down 19 points for the Purple Tigers. Austin Lasater threw in all three Watertown three-point baskets as he and Heath Price put in 12 points apiece. Price also produced six rebounds and four steals. RayQuan Verge added eight points while Griffin Creswell finished with four and Aidan Usher, Jared Tomson and Nathan Fish two each.

Watertown will play host to DeKalb County on Friday night in the Purple Tigers’ first-ever District 8-AA game.