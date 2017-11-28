Cold-shooting Lady ‘Cats suffer first loss

Jamaya Rogers racked up 21 points for the Red Hawks, who shot 51 percent from the floor on seven fewer shots than Central took.

But the Lady Wildcats had four fewer field goals as Central fell to 5-1.

The teams were tied 4-4 following the first quarter before Stewarts Creek took the second 13-2 for a 17-6 halftime lead. The Lady Wildcats climbed to within 27-20 going into the fourth.

Freshman guard Sydnee Richetto led the Lady Wildcats with 15 points, including a pair of three-pointers and hitting all five of her free throws. Bailey Kaposy connected on Central’s other two triples for her six while Kenadhi Killebrew and Julia Maki each finished with four and Taylor Tucker, Kathryn Bean and Sydney Dalton two apiece.

Central will open District 9-AAA action at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Hendersonville.