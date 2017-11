Lipscomb led 26-16 at halftime before scoring just two fourth-period points as the Lady Commanders climbed to 4-2 for the season.

Ashlyn Pittman poured in 23 points for Friendship while Sydney McCormick collected nine, Hailey Pittman seven and Autumn Groves four.

Gracie Simpson led Lipscomb with 24.

Friendship will return to the Bay Family Sportsplex on Friday for a 6 p.m. visit from Middle Tennessee Christian.