Second-half run sends Phoenix past Freed-Hardeman

CU went into the second half ahead 44-36 but an 11-3 run for FHU (1-4) knotted the score at 47. Two free throws by Ty Sean Powell regained the lead for the Phoenix but the Lions responded with a dunk by Jahmeel Watts.

John Musslewhites trifecta at the 13:04 mark gave the Lions a one point lead before a layup by Rogan sparked a 15 point run for Cumberland (5-3). Rogan tallied seven points in a row, Blake Johnson netted a triple and Diondrey Holt, Jr., tallied a three-point play to stay on top, 69-56.

Freed-Hardeman cut the deficit to nine points with 1:25 remaining in the game with four points by Marcus Bldwin. Cumberland allowed the Lions to score just four more points in the game but five points from Powell and six free throws made by the Phoenix sealed the 89-76 victory.

Will Shelton tallied 15 points and four rebounds and Ty Sean Powell recorded 12 points and seven boards for the squad.

Freed-Hardeman’s Ehab Eltayeb collected 17 points and Simon Fransis added 15, netting two triples.

Cumberland put together a 16-2 run in the opening half with a triple by Rhyan Townes, nine straight points by Will Shelton and a basket by Andrew Rogan and two free throws by Johnson to pull ahead 38-24.

Simon Fransis scored the first 10 points for Freed-Hardman but back-to-back triples by Rogan tied the score at 10. Baldwin’s trifecta regained the advantage for the Lions but a layup by Holt, Jr., and a jumper by Reid Pierce pulled the Phoenix ahead 14-13.

Johnson’s three-pointer tied the score at 22 with 8:47 remaining and a 16-2 spurt helped Cumberland take a 14 point lead, 38-24. A basket by Jalen Thompson ended the streak but CU responded with a triple by Rogan.

Thompson and Bladwin combined for six of FHU’s last 12 points in the half, and Jahmeel Watts tacked on two more points with six seconds remaining to pull the Lions within eight heading into the half, 44-36.

Rogan made four three-pointers in the first half, and Cumberland shot 47 percent from behind the arc and committed just three turnovers.

Cumberland netted seven triples in the first half and finished the game with a total of nine. The Phoenix shot 47 percent from the field and scored 40 points off the bench.

The Phoenix will be back in action on Thursday to take on host Fisk University in Nashville at 7 p.m.