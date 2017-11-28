Women's hoops ends skid with 69-34 victory

The Phoenix (4-4) led just 19-15 after a Ny’Asia Holmes layup for Hiwassee with 3:54 remaining in the first half, but Cydney Goodrum’s jumper the next time down the floor propelled Cumberland to a 9-0 run to end the half. The Tigers missed their last eight shots and committed one turnover during the spurt, with Murphy hitting a 3-pointer and baskets by Micah Norris and Tucker during the run for CU.

The Phoenix outscored Hiwassee, 41-19, in the second half, turning nine Tigers turnovers into 19 points and hitting 6-of-12 from 3-point range.

Watson was the only Cumberland player in double figures but one of 10 to find the scoring column. Goodrum collected a team-best eight rebounds while Kaitlin Oliver posted six points and six boards off the bench and Carli Codner-Pinto and Ant’Treasia Patton each netted eight points. Katherine Griffith blocked five shots with six points and five rebounds and Norris finished with seven points.

Hiwassee shot just 26 percent from the field in the contest, including 6-for-30 (20 percent) in the first half. The Tigers were 0-for-19 from behind the arc with 12 misses in the first half. Valerie Cheek, Tykesha Vaughn and J’Lynn Majors netted six points apiece.

Three-pointers by Tucker and Patton helped Cumberland to a 10-4 lead in the first four minutes of the game and Watson added a triple later in the period. Baskets by Watson and Oliver put the Phoenix ahead, 17-7, at the end of 10 minutes.

Cumberland made only 5-of-15 field goals in the second quarter, failing to score for more than three minutes before a layup by Murphy. Two free throws from Vaughn and baskets by Crystal Ealey, Majors and Holmes cut the CU advantage to 19-15 before the 9-0 run to end the half.

Codner-Pinto, Norris and Patton each nailed 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the third quarter, extending the lead to 40-15. Hiwassee failed to score a point for more than nine points, from the layup by Holmes in the second period until a field goal by Vaughn at the 4:32 mark of the third quarter.

A basket by Norris and Codner-Pinto’s second triple of the period gave CU a 53-22 lead at the end of 30 minutes. Cumberland also extended the lead thanks to 9-for-12 at the foul line in the period.

Watson made a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and Griffith netted all six of her points in the final period as well.

Cumberland will play again Saturday in the Rosa Stokes Classic against Carver College at 2 p.m. at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.