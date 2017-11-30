Aviators beat Baird for third straight win

The Avs led 10-5 following the first quarter, 22-16 at halftime and 29-22 through three periods as they improved to 4-3 and the Blue Devils dropped to 3-4.

Jackson Painter, Winfree Bryant’s tallest player who plays all over the floor, knocked down 19 points for the Avs while LaQuarrius Talley notched nine and James Gilbert and Fisher Bradshaw four each.

Kaymontez Logue led Baird with 11 points from the backcourt while Nick Maggart added eight, Jaylen Abston six and Bryce Kelley and Devin Greene two each.

Baird will travel to Friendship Christian’s Bay Family Sportsplex on Monday following the girls’ 6 p.m. game. Winfree Bryant is off until Carroll-Oakland comes in for homecoming next Thursday with the girls also tipping off at 6.