Baird girls roll past Watertown

The Devilettes led 16-3 following the first quarter and 28-9 at halftime.

Asia Barr threw in 13 points and Terri Reynolds 12 for Baird. Allie Cook added eight, Sani Scot seven, Meioshe Mason six, Finley Tomlin and Laina Knight three each and Shekinah Brinkley two.

“(It) was a great team win,” Baird coach Adrienne Daniels said. “The girls did a great job defensively, which allowed us to get out in transition.”

Baird also won the junior-varsity game 19-15 as Tomlin tossed in eight, Scott seven, Cook and Jocelyn Lackey two each and Brinkley a free throw.

The Devilettes will play host to crosstown rival Winfree Bryant at 6 p.m. Thursday.

West Wilson girls surge past Friendship

West Wilson’s girls surged ahead late in the second quarter Monday night and eventually took a 38-25 triumph over host Friendship Christian at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

The Lady Commanders led 9-7 at the first-quarter break. But West Wilson rallied late in the second period to cap a 13-4 stanza to grab a 20-13 halftime lead.

Ellen Williamson’s 12 points and eight rebounds led the Lady Commanders while Cloe Smith supplied seven points and six boards, Erin Gallatin three points and five boards, Hope Ilias two points and two rebounds and Kristen Smith a free throw and six boards.

Friendship will play host to Donelson Christian at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Sportsplex.