Lebanon JV girls roll past Mt. Juliet

The Devilettes led 15-6 following the first quarter and 36-12 at halftime.

Akinaona Steverson scored 16 points to lead Lebanon while Jakeshia James tossed in 12. Lily Hibdon added eight, including the Devilettes’ only two three-pointers, Rory Wilson six, Avery Harris five, Landry Dixon four and Addie Grace Porter and Anne Marie Heidebreicht two each.

Halle Jones led the Lady Bears with seven points while Anna Riggs finished with four, Kiki Jervis and Alyssa Williamson three each and Kaitlyn Bertram, Ashlyn Riggs and Isabella Wilson two apiece.