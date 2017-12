Guard Kier Priest and posts Jack Elrod and Crockett Goodall each tossed in 10 points for Tuckers, which led 14-8 following the first quarter and 23-19 at halftime before falling behind 31-29 going into the fourth. But the Hornets won the final stanza 17-4 to improve to 2-3 for the season.

Brady Raines scored seven points for the Hornets while Will Weir supplied six and Will Hackett a three-pointer.

Tuckers Crossroads will return to Smith County on Dec. 11 to take on Union Heights.