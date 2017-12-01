Bears overtake Lebanon without Allen

After a 14-14 first-quarter tie, Lebanon went in front 32-28 at halftime and 40-38 going into the fourth before the Bears surged ahead to improve to 6-0 for the season in the teams’ District 9-AAA opener.

Mt. Juliet won without 13-year head coach Troy Allen, who temporarily stepped aside earlier in the day while he awaits possible surgery for a slipped disc. Assistant coach Michael Berardi took over on the bench.

“They had more offensive rebounds in the second half,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said of the Bears’ rally. “They did a good job on crashing the boards.

“Our prayers to Coach Allen. He’s a tremendous coach and a good friend. Hope he’s able to come back real soon. Tip my hat to Coach Berardi. Their kids outworked us and he outcoached us.”

Jordan Lockridge threw in three 3-pointers to lead Mt. Juliet with 19 points while big man Isaac Stephens added 11. Gavin Wilson’s eight included a pair of threes while Brian Aiken scored six; J.C. Crawford, Gunner Wilkerson and Will Pruitt four each and Riggs Abner two.

Point guard Jeremiah Hastings hit a pair of threes in leading Lebanon with 19 points while senior Noah Mulaski injured his ankle at the end of the first half after scoring 16 and did not return. Eddie Jackson supplied seven, Malcolm Logue and Polo Phillips three each and Zion Logue two as the Blue Devils fell to 5-1.

Lebanon will play host to Hendersonville while Mt. Juliet travels to Gallatin on Tuesday night.

Hendersonville edges Central 49-47

HENDERSONVILLE — Hendersonville pulled out a 49-47 win over Wilson Central in the teams’ District 9-AAA opener Friday night.

The teams were tied 27-27 at halftime before Central surged ahead 40-37 going into the fourth quarter. But Hendersonville ended the Wildcats’ three-game winning streak as they slipped to 3-4.

Zach Morris threw in three 3-pointers in leading Hendersonville with 17 points while Noah Taylor added eight of his 11 after halftime.

Naz Czesleba’s 12 points paced Central while Daniel Johnson tossed in 10. Kyzick Schweppe sank three 3-pointers for his nine while Kito Aruh had all of his nine in the first half. Dalton King finished with five and Kene Aruh two free throws.

Central will return to western Sumner County on Tuesday night to battle Beech.

Purple Tiger lead vanishes in fourth quarter of 8-AA debut

WATERTOWN — DeKalb County welcomed Watertown to District 8-AA with a fourth-quarter rally to a 59-52 win over the Purple Tigers on Friday night.

The Purple Tigers led 17-14 following the first quarter and 20-23 at halftime before DeKalb County, which also had the Tiger mascot, cut the margin to 39-37 going into the fourth. The visitors controlled the final eight minutes 22-13.

Heath Price poured in 10 of 14 free throws to pace the Purple Tigers with 18 points to go with seven rebounds and four steals. Preston Tomlinson scored 16 points while Austin Lasater knocked down nine, Brandon Allison a three-pointer, Jared Tomson and Nathan Fish two each and RayQuan Verge and Griffin Creswell a free throw apiece.

Watertown will face another new district rival, Upperman, at home Tuesday night following the girls’ 6:30 p.m. game.

MTCS shoots down Friendship

An early Friendship Christian lead went by the wayside Friday night as visiting Middle Tennessee Christian captured a 52-49 win at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

The Commanders led 16-10 following the first quarter before Middle Tennessee Christian surged in front 29-22 by halftime and 38-33 through three periods as Friendship fell to 4-3.

The Cougars did much of their damage from outside as Ben Phillips scored 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Nate Powell also popped in three from outside and Jackson Oxley two as each threw in 13 points.

Center Ashton Young stepped outside to toss in two triples as he led Friendship with 20 points while guard Jake Blair bucketed 10. Hanley Sobieszczyk added eight points, Bryce Miller six on two triples and Joe Greenwood five.

Friendship will travel to Mt. Juliet Christian on Tuesday night following the girls’ 6 p.m. game.

MJCA wins at Currey Ingram

BRENTWOOD — Mt. Juliet Christian broke a first-quarter tie and defeated host Currey Ingram 57-46 Friday night.

The teams were tied 11-11 following the first period before Mt. Juliet Christian took the second 20-9 to lead 31-20 by halftime as the Saints improved to 3-1.

Trent Graves swished home three 3-pointers to lead the Saints with 22 points while Caylor Bates’ 13 included a pair of triples. Dwayne Ewers added nine points, Gavin Forsha and Logan Collier four each, Cole Alsup three and David Hylick two.

River Tannehill scored 17 points for Currey Ingram while Rauman Christie-Mizell tossed in 12, including a pair of threes, and Christian Ahlstrand 11 as the Mustangs fell to 2-3.

Mt. Juliet Christian will play host to Madison Academy on Saturday with the girls tipping off a 5:30 p.m.