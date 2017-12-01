Central caps big week with first win over Father Ryan

Jesse Richardson’s pin in the final match was the deciding factor against Ryan.

Freshman Hunter Borders followed last weekend’s 22-7 defeat of the Class A-AA top-ranked wrestler from Signal Mountain with AAA top-ranked and returning state champion Noah Horst of Beech 9-7 in overtime.

Wilson Central, with seven freshmen and two sophomore starters out of 14 weight classes, is off to a 9-0 start.

Freshman Cole Fort (126 pounds), sophomore Levi Stone (145), senior Sinjin Noga (182), senior Kolin Miller (220) and junior Michael Kramer (285) are undefeated. Junior Cullen Belcher (138) and freshman Jesse Richardson (195) each have a loss.