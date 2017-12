Tyler Moore rolled high games of 234, 212 and 210 for the Blue Devils while Ethan Smiley bowled a 216 and 248, Hunter Fugate 199 and Logan Beadle 195 as Lebanon improved to 15-1.

Lindsay Manning led the Lady Devils with scores of 217, 197 and 222.

Pro Bowl West will be the site of the District 12 tournament next week. The girls will play at 4 p.m. Tuesday and at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The boys will roll at 4 p.m. Wednesday and at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Friday.