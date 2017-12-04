Kynard’s 26 leads Lebanon boys

Forward Jamar Kynard led the Blue Devils with 26 points, including four three-pointers. Shooting guard Ty Bailey bagged a pair of threes on his way to 10 as Lebanon led 17-8 following the first quarter 37-16 at halftime and 57-28 through three periods.

DeQuantay Shannon notched nine points for Lebanon while Isaac Johnson added eight, Will Seats six, Grayson Brockman and Tony Conn five each, Luka Saller and Shack Johnson three apiece and Alex Fite two as the Blue Devils improved to 2-1.

No one scored in double figures for Hendersonville.

Lebanon will play host to Wilson Central on Thursday with the girls tipping off the action at 6 p.m. at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.