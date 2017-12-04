Sam Houston posts Blue League sweep

GIRLS

Coles Ferry 40, Carroll-Oakland 8

Alyssa Whittaker fired in 14 points and Marissa Williamson 13 for Coles Ferry. Alyissa Williamson finished with four, Lydia Deffendall three and Lia Brockman, Maci Hodge and Azaria Jeter two each.

Kinsley Coleman finished with four points for Carroll-Oakland while Ja’niyah Pillows and Kristen Wynns each tossed in two.

Nicole Reed tossed in two fifth-period points for Carroll-Oakland.

Sam Houston 27, Tuckers Crossroads 13

Keeli Davis dropped in 11 points for Sam Houston while Lola Claire Chappell and Addie Lyndsey each finished with four and Rolandria Dowell, Madison Huggins, Alyssa Horne and Macie Miller two apiece.

Jamie Simms scored all 13 Tuckers Crossroads points.

Huggins had two points and Emmie Lyndsey a free throw in the fifth quarter for Sam Houston.

Byars Dowdy 13, Castle Heights 10

Samia Payne scored six points for Byars Dowdy while Kiya Starks threw in three and Zoe Kirby and Tramaria Neal each tossed in two.

Takisia Hastings finished with four points for Castle Heights while Chelsey Goodloe, Ellie Shanks and Liz Thompson each tossed in two.

La’niyah Owens tossed in two fifth-period points for Byars Dowdy.

BOYS

Carroll-Oakland 29, Coles Ferry 15

Carson Fox fired in 11 points for Carroll-Oakland while Brody Reasonover scored seven, Avery Harris six, Tyler Anderson and Carson Teel two each and Cash Williams a free throw.

Ja’Michael Mitchell scored six points for Coles Ferry while Brody Royalty finished with four, Kalib Gilbert three and Markeese Crowell two.

Gary Owens fired in four points and Carter Taylor two in the fifth quarter for Carroll-Oakland.

Sam Houston 26, Tuckers Crossroads 13

Cooper Hays tossed in 10 points for Sam Houston while Amauri Manier scored seven, Remaurion Jackson six and Maddox Hallum three.

Logan Hackett scored six for Tuckers Crossroads while Zeb Major threw in three, J. Peyton Larson two and Spencer Hayes and Maddox Njezic a free throw each.

Castle Heights 29, Byars Dowdy 24

Jacob Rasinar knocked down nine points for Castle Heights while Cade Thorne scored six, Omari Carter and Jackson Goad five each and Trey Cecil four.

Danzerio Weir’s 11 points paced Byars Dowdy while Josh Burgett and Terrell Searcy each finished with five, Bryson Legon two and Deshawn Sawyers a free throw.

Ben Lemon tossed in two points and Kaleb Stem a free throw in the fifth quarter for Castle Heights. Zion Seay countered with two for Byars Dowdy.