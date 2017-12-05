Commanders take control at MJCA

The Commanders were in control 16-3 eight minutes in and 43-16 at halftime as the Saints slipped to 4-2 for the season.

Jake Blair buried a pair of three-pointers to lead Friendship with 18 points while Joe Greenwood also tossed in two triples on his way to 14. Dorian Champion, in his basketball debut after playing cornerback for the state champion football team, also connected on a pair of treys as he added 11 while Ashton Young contributed 10. Malachi Frewin and footballer Seth Filson each finished with four, Bryce Miller a three and Hanley Sobieszczyk two as the Commanders climbed to 5-3 for the season.

Caylor Bates fired in 15 points for Mt. Juliet Christian while Logan Collier finished with five, Gavin Forsha four, Trent Graves and Carter Branim three each, Dwayne Ewers and Cole Alsup two apiece and Jack Crouch a free thorw.

Both teams will play at home Friday night - Friendship against Hendersonville Christian at the Bay Family Sportsplex and Goodpasture at MJCA.

Blue Devils hammer Hendersonville

All 13 Blue Devils who dressed scored Tuesday night as coach Jim McDowell was able to clear his bench in Lebanon’s 78-52 win over Hendersonville at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

Lebanon led 12-10 following the first quarter, 33-22 at halftime and 59-32 through three periods as the Blue Devils improved to 6-1 for the season and 1-1 in District 9-AAA.

Malcolm Logue hit two three-pointers for half of his 12 points for Lebanon. Polo Phillips flicked in three triples and Jeremiah Hastings two as each tossed in 10. Noah Mulaski came back from an ankle injury Friday night to sink two treys as he and Ethen Ejezic each added eight. Zion Logue scored seven, Evan Britt and Eddie Jackson five each, Gavin Reasonover four, Dawson Allen and Edmund Stewart two apiece and Damien Brown a free throw.

No one scored in double figures for Hendersonville.

Lebanon will travel down I-840 Friday night to take on Wilson Central.

Kito Aruh’s and-one with :02 left lift Central

HENDERSONVILLE — Kito Aruh’s three-point play with two seconds to play lifted Wilson Central to a 56-55 win at Beech.

The Buccaneers rallied from a 42-35 third-quarter deficit to take the lead before Aruh’s and-one sent Central to 4-4 for the season and 1-1 in District 9-AAA.

Aruh’s brother, Kene, led Central with 20 points, including 16 after halftime. Naz Czesleba sank nine, including a pair of first-quarter three-pointers. Dalton King added eight, all in the second quarter Kyzick Schweppe buried a pair of treys in the second quarter as he and Daniel Jackson each scored seven. Kito Aruh finished with five.

Mitchell Sorenson led four Buccaneers in double figures with 11 points while A.J. Roberson, Jayson Brown and Dyilin Hoosier each had 10.

Central led 13-10 following the first quarter and 28-18 at halftime.

The Wildcats will play host to Lebanon on Friday night.

Purple Tigers take first-ever 8-AA win

WATERTOWN — Watertown picked up its first-ever District 8-AA win Tuesday night via a 74-66 win over Upperman.

The Purple Tigers led 25-16 following the first quarter, 49-35 at halftime and 63-53 through three periods.

Austin Lasater sank six three-pointers and a free throw to pace the Purple Tigers with 19 points while Preston Tomlinson finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. HeathPrice produced 12 points and seven rebounds while Aidan Usher tossed in 10. RayQuan Verge added eight points while Griffin Creswell finished with four, Elijah Williams three, Brett Raines two and Jared Tomson a free throw.

Watertown will make the longest trip in its new district Friday night with a journey to Jamestown to take on York Institute.