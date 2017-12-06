Mother-son combo part of 2018 LHS Sports Hall class

Nominations were solicited from the public, with the Hall of Fame class determined by a committee of Lebanon High coaches, boosters, former athletes and one present member of the Sports Hall of Fame.

The 2018 inductees include:

Barbara (Stone) Hallums, Class of 1975 - basketball player and coach;

The Rev. Dr. Vincent Harris, Class of 1976 - basketball and football;

Clay Hannah, Class of 2006 - cross country and track;

Dr. Scott Hallums, Class of 1998 - basketball;

John Robinson, Class of 1967 - football.

A former Devilette basketball player who eventually coached the LHS girls, Barbara (Stone) Hallums was a vital defensive stopper and rebounder on the 1975 TSSAA state runner-up squad.

She was voted all-district, all-region, all-midstate and was named to the all-state tournament team. An honors graduate of LHS, she was a member of the Top 10 Percent.

Hallums went to sign with Belmont College where she played in 71 games and helped her team to two appearances in the National Women’s Invitational Tournament (NWIT).

An accounting major, she entered education as a second career and began teaching in the LHS math department in 1990. She is now in her second year as an assistant principal at Lebanon.

Hallums coached the LHS freshman team for five years before taking over the varsity position for eight seasons -- between 1995 and 2003.

Three times she took her team to the regional tournament.

A renowned two-sport athlete at Lebanon High, Rev. Dr. Vincent Harris earned four letters in basketball and two in football.

A sleek power forward for Coach Hester Gibbs, Harris was Lebanon's top rebounder and scorer as a senior -- helping lead the Blue Devils to the TSSAA sub-state.

He played football for two seasons, starting 21 games as a tight end and defensive end -- helping lead the Blue Devils to a record of 10-1 as a junior.

He was All-District and all-midstate in basketball and All-Conference and all-midstate in football.

Upon graduation he signed a football scholarship with Middle Tennessee State University.

Harris eventually transferred to Tennessee State University where played for the legendary John Merritt and earned an undergraduate degree.

He earned post-graduate degrees Wesley Theological Seminary and Houston Graduate School of Theology.

Active in the ministry since he was 26 years old, the Rev. Dr. Harris serves as Pastor of Houston's Journey of Faith Church, and is the Texas South District Superintendent of the United Methodist Church.

A four-year letter-winner in cross country and track & field, Clay Hannah is easily the most decorated athlete in the history of the LHS running programs.

He represented Lebanon High in the state cross country meet four years with places of 69th, fourth, third and second.

Hannah was a five-time state medalist in track & field in 1600 & 3200 meters.

Four times he was voted all-midstate and was twice named MidState Runner of the Year by both the Tennessean and the Mid-State Cross Country Association.

He still holds school records in the 800m, 1600m, 3200m, three-mile and 5K.

Hannah ran in college for Belmont University where he was Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman of the Year and was twice a first team all-conference pick.

Dr. Scott Hallums was a four-year letterman in basketball under former coach Randall Hutto.

The son of Barbara Hallums scored over 1,000 career points for the Blue Devils and established single-season highs in field goal percentage (64.4%) most points (624) and most rebounds (284) -- marks that have not been approached in two decades.

In his LHS career, Hallums was named all-district, all-region and all-midstate -- his teams won 62 games over a three-year span.

He went on to play at Cumberland University where he was a four-year starter, ending his career with over 1,000 points and 500 rebounds. He was a two-time All-MidSouth Conference honoree.

Hallums continued postgraduate studies at Logan University and is now owner at Wheaton Chiropractic Spine & Joint Center in Wheaton, IL.

John Robinson was a four-year letter-winner in football for Hall of Fame coach Clifton Tribble.

Following his senior season, he was voted first team all-midstate and all-state as a lineman.

He was a two-time first team all-North Central Conference pick and was voted team captain by his Blue Devil teammates.

The football teams at Lebanon went 21-9 during his three-year varsity career.

Robinson was voted Most Popular Senior and Jolliest Junior by his classmates

Upon graduation, he signed with Vanderbilt University where he was named All-Southeastern Conference as a junior, was a three-year starter and was elected team captain as a senior.

The purpose of the Lebanon High Sports Hall of Fame is to identify and honor in a permanent manner those individuals who have achieved excellence in athletics at LHS.

Individuals are eligible for the Sports Hall of Fame honors are those who:

A. Have achieved excellence in athletics at LHS, having earned at least one letter for sports activities on the varsity level, and have officially disassociated as a student for a period of at least five years, or

B. Have advanced and enhanced the concept of athletics at Lebanon High through their talents as coaches, or

C. Have contributed to the advancement of athletics at LHS, and who are classified as non-athletes or coaches, and who may or may not have matriculated at Lebanon High.