Spray sets UT-Martin record with 11 threes

The sophomore from Wilson Central finished with 35 points during the annual “Kids Game”.

“Anytime Kendall is knocking down shots, our team is pretty good and she can certainly put them up in bunches,” said McMillan. “Most teams won’t leave her open so we are always trying to get her open looks and you saw what she was able to do.”

Earlier in the week, Spray was named adidas Ohio Valley Conference Co-Player of the Week for her week of standout performances against North Carolina A&T and Chattanooga.

Spray lit up the scoreboard this past week by averaging 25 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and an assist per game in a pair of contest. Along with her high scoring performances, Spray shot 70.4 percent from the floor after making 19-of-27 shot attempts while knocking down 12-of-16 (75 percent) of her three-point attempts. She began the week by scoring a season-high 30 points after tying a career-high with eight made three-pointers against North Carolina A&T. She wrapped up the week with 20 points at mid-major power Chattanooga along with seven rebounds and three steals.

A native of Lebanon, Spray leads the team with 17.1 points per game while averaging 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.4 assists per game. Spray currently ranks sixth nationally in three-point field goals per game (3.86), seventh in three-point field goals made (27) and 33rd in three-point field goals attempted (58). Additionally, she ranks in the OVC top-5 in three-point field goals made (first), three-point field goals made per game (first), three-point field goal percentage (second) and scoring (fourth). This is Spray’s first OVC Player of the Week honor of her career.

She followed the honor with 14 points, including four triples, in a 91-56 loss at No. 4 Louisville on Tuesday.