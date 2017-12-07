Tech hits 10 3-pointers in exhibition victory over Phoenix

Cumberland made just 8 of 30 shots in the first half and trailed 39-19, but the Phoenix put together a 12-2 spurt in the third quarter with four points from Micah Norris and two each by Tucker, Katherine Griffith and Ant’Treasia Patton, pulling CU within 52-37 with 1:25 left in the period.

Tennessee Tech senior Yaktavia Dickson netted the final five points of the quarter for the Golden Eagles (2-6) and scored 13-of-17 over the next five minutes of playing time, including a pair of 3-pointers, helping TTU pull away. The senior netted her 1,000 career point early in the final period and finished with 17 points and a game-high seven rebounds.

The Golden Eagles made 10-of-24 from behind the arc in the contest, including 7-of-12 for freshman Jordan Brock, who netted 21 points in just 15 minutes of action. Kesha Brady added 15 points for TTU and Akia Harris provided eight points and five assists.

Cumberland hit only 4-of-20 from 3-point range but played much better defense and finally got some field goals to fall in the second half, netting 13 of 33 from the field with several misses in the lane. Patton posted nine points and Norris added eight for CU.

Brock came off the bench on fire in the first quarter, hitting her first three attempts from behind the arc and four in the period. TTU made 4 of 6 from 3-point range in the first six minutes of the quarter, jumping out to a 16-5 advantage with 4:04 remaining in the period.

Vandlen and Patton each made layups for the Phoenix, but Brock nailed her fourth triple late in the quarter. Vandlen’s heave from 55-feet swished just after the buzzer to end the period, cutting the Golden Eagles lead to 21-12 at the end of 10 minutes.

Brady’s steal, layup and the foul started the second quarter for Tech and the freshman added two free throws and a 3-pointer in the first three minutes of the period. A basket by Norris got the Phoenix on the board in the second quarter and Patton added a layup and a 3-pointer later in the period, but CU made just 3-of-16 shots from the field in the second 10-minute interval of the contest.

Cumberland pulled within 31-19 on Patton’s triple with 3:31 left in the quarter, but TTU netted the final eight points before intermission with baskets from Asia Harper, Makenzie Iles and MacKenzie Coleman as well as two foul shots by Brady, taking a 39-19 advantage to the locker room.

Brock led all scorers with 12 points and Brody added 11 for the Golden Eagles, who made 6-for-17 from behind the arc in the half. Patton paced the Phoenix with seven points and Vandlen and Tucker each posted five.

Cumberland will begin a four-game homestand Saturday, taking on Indiana University-Southeast at 1 p.m. The Phoenix will also face Talladega College on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.