Lebanon High basketball

Blue Devils roll past Riverdale

Staff Reports • Today at 6:30 PM

Three Lebanon boys scored in double figures Monday afternoon in a 59-44 win over visiting Riverdale at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

Isaac Johnson scored 16 points from the post, Jamar Kynard 13 from the wing and Toney Conn 11 from inside as the Blue Devils hiked their record to 4-1.

Lebanon led 18-3 following the first quarter, 28-17 at halftime and 47-32 through three periods.

Luka Saller knocked down nine points for Lebanon while Ty Bailey finished with four, Eli Scarlett three, Grayson Brockman two and Will Seats a free throw.

C.J. Johnson fired in four three-pointers from Riverdale’s backcourt as he led the Warriors with 23 points.

Lebanon will be off until Dec. 22 when the Blue Devils begin play in the LaVergne Christmas Tournament.

