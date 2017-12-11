Danko leads Lady Avs past Mt. Juliet

Natalie Danko led the Lady Aviators with 15 points from the win, including a pair of three-pointers, as Winfree Bryant improved to 6-3.

The Lady Avs led 10-4 following the first quarter, 18-7 at halftime and 27-13 through three periods.

Lexie Crowder added eight points for Winfree Bryant while Alaina Smith scored seven, Jyanna Stewart six and Nylyia Rankins four.

Brylee Sayer led the Lady Bears with nine points while Alivia Majors and Grace Wilson each finished with four, Ava Heilman three, Emma Robbins two and Madison Pertugets a free throw.

The Lady Aviators will play in their Christmas Classic on Thursday and Friday. They’ll face Avery Trace at 6 p.m. Thursday and Rocky Fork at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The boys’ teams from each school will follow both days.

TXR takes two road wins

ROME, Tenn. — Tuckers Crossroads took two from host Union Heights on Monday night.

The Hornets handled the Redcoats 39-21 after the TXR girls took their first triumph of the season 37-9.

Tuckers’ boys led 10-0 following the first quarter, 19-10 at halftime and 32-10 through three periods as they pulled even at 3-3 for the season.

Trenton Spradlin scored eight points for Tuckers while Jack Elrod added seven, Kier Priest six, Will Hackett five, Brady Raines and Will Weir four each, Turner Owen three free throws and Manny Seay two.

Titus Mofield tossed in 10 points for Union Hights.

The Lady Hornets led 13-5 following the first quarter and 21-7 at halftime as they moved to 1-5.

Point guard Aly Dickerson dropped in 10 of 12 free throws in leading the Lady Hornets with 27 points while Emma Kate Bass finished with five, Emily Rollins three and Rilee Jo Gardner two.

Tuckers Crossroads will return to Smith County later this week then the Lady Hornets and Hornets visit Forks River at 6 p.m. Thursday in Elmwood.