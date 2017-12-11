Norris' season-high 17 points paces CU ladies in 61-50 victory

The Phoenix (7-4) won their fourth straight game overall and swept the season series with the Tornadoes (8-6), with CU taking a 61-60 victory on the road November 18.

Norris hit 7-of-14 field goals and collected four rebounds and four steals, helping Cumberland convert 17 Talladega turnovers into 19 points. The senior recorded a basket in the final minute of the first half and her layup plus the foul with 2:11 remaining put the Phoenix ahead, 58-48.

Kyra Tucker registered 12 points and Ant’Treasia Patton and Katherine Griffith each finished with nine. Goodrum netted six of her eight points at the foul line and grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds while Patton tallied seven boards as well.

Carla Clemmons was the only Talladega player in double figures, posting all 10 of her points in the first half. Jazsmin Nelson recorded eight and Tatyana Calhoun netted seven, but the Tornadoes could not get anything to fall, hitting just 15-of-50 shots overall, including 5-for-26 in the second half and 1-of-10 in the fourth quarter.

The Tornadoes netted the first four points of the game on a layup from Clemmons and a long jumper by Nelson. Patton’s 3-pointer from the right wing tied the game at six for the Phoenix, but Clemmons made two field goals and 1-of-2 foul shots during a personal 5-0 run to put Talladega back ahead, 11-6, midway through the opening period.

A 15-footer by Nia Flowers and one free throw plus a baseline layup from Griffith knotted the contest at 11. Goodrum’s layup and one foul shot by Patton finished an 8-0 run for Cumberland, but layups from Calhoun and Lyric Jordan put the Tornadoes ahead, 15-14, at the end of one period.

The teams went back-and-forth to start the second quarter, with baskets from Norris and Tucker giving the Phoenix an 18-16 edge, but Deshanna Cook’s 3-pointer pushed Talladega back ahead.

Griffith picked up a loose ball in the paint and scored before a 3-pointer from the left wing by Norris. Tucker’s runner in the lane plus the foul put Cumberland in the lead, 28-22, with just over four minutes left in the half.

Another runner by Tucker and two free throws from Goodrum extended the CU advantage to 33-24, but the Tornadoes netted six of the final eight points of the period. Jordan’s old-fashioned 3-point play and one foul shot by Calhoun preceded two more free throws from Nelson, cutting the Cumberland lead to 35-30 at the break.

Norris and Tucker each scored nine points and Griffith added six off the bench for the Phoenix, who converted 11 Talladega turnovers into 15 points. Clemmons was the only player for either team in double figures with 10 points.

Patton’s 3-pointer three minutes into the third quarter were the first points of the second half for CU and the Phoenix did not hit another field goal until a Patton layup with 2:34 left in the period, scoring just two points over almost five minutes. Cumberland committed four turnovers during that stretch, but Talladega did not fare much better, only getting as close as two.

Nelson made a jumper and two free throws by Courtnee Williams cut the CU lead to 38-36, but Norris extended the advantage with two foul shots of her own. Sydnee Clark’s layup pulled the Tornadoes within two again before Patton’s basket ended the scoring drought for CU.

Clark made another layup, making it 42-40, but layups by Griffith and Norris in the final minute pushed the lead to six to start the fourth quarter. Tucker started the final period with a wide open 3-pointer, but the Phoenix did not make another field goal for almost four minutes.

Talladega continued to miss shots and free throws until a 3-pointer in the left corner by Cook pulled the visitors within 52-46 with 6:06 remaining. Kaitlin Oliver, who was limited to just 12 minutes of action because of foul trouble, had a big putback for Cumberland on the ensuing possession and a jumper by Norris pushed the lead to 56-47 with 3:56 to play.

Goodrum gathered a loose ball and made a nice outlet pass to Norris for a layup and the foul with 2:16 left on the clock, all but sealing the victory for CU.

Cumberland will travel to Stillman College on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off before playing host to Huntington University on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the team’s final game before Christmas.