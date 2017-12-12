Cavs climb past Devils in second half

Lebanon led 24-19 following the first quarter and 40-31 at halftime. But Cookeville climbed into a 52-52 third-quarter tie before the Cavaliers, who lost at home to the Blue Devils in last month’s season opener, climbed to their sixth win of the season in 10 outings.

“We came out (in the second half) and we didn’t have very good defensive intensity,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said after his Blue Devils dropped to 7-2. “They changed defenses and we settled for our perimeter shots.

“Three-pointers can be fool’s gold.”

After sinking 7 of 11 first-half threes, the Blue Devils only dropped in 2 of 16 in the second half, with many of the misses coming down the stretch as Lebanon tried desperately to get back in the game.”

Noah Hilliker hit three 3-pointers as he and post Alex Garrett each tossed in 20 points for Cookeville while Bailey Gilliam fired in all 14 of his points in the second half. Jack Humphrey had nine, Jacob Reeves eight and Brady Ragland seven.

“I think they only missed four shots in the second half,” McDowell said of the Cavaliers. “They were definitely the tougher team in the second half.”

Noah Mulaski fired in five triples to lead Lebanon with 21points while center Eddie Jackson finished with 14 and point guard Jeremiah Hastings had 12, including a pair of treys. Ethan Njezic knocked in three triples for his nine while Malcolm Logue scored seven and Gaven Reasonover and Zion Logue three each.

Lebanon was without backup guard Polo Phillips, who injured his knee during the fourth quarter at Wilson Central last Friday night and may face surgery.

In the meantime, the Blue Devils will prepare for a Friday-night visit from Whites Creek, which went to the state semifinals in Class AA last year. Cookeville will travel to Carthage to take on Smith County at the same time.

Jackson leads Wildcats on winning surge

GLADEVILLE — Daniel Jackson scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter Tuesday night as host Wilson Central broke a tie and took a 60-55 win over Stewarts Creek.

The teams were tied at the end of each of the first three quarters 12-12, 30-30 and 42-42 before Jackson helped unlock the deadlock.

Kyzick Schweppe sank four first-half three-pointers in leading Central with 20 points while Kene Aruh fired in 14 and twin brother Kito 11. Gavin Johnson, in his first action of the season following a preseason ankle injury, finished with five and Naz Czeskleba two free throws.

Donovan Jackson threw in three 3-pointers to lead Stewarts Creek with 23 points while Ray Slaughter’s 10 also included three triples.

Central is next scheduled to play in the LaVergne Holiday Classic next Tuesday.

Watertown succumbs in fourth quarter to Macon

LAFAYETTE — Macon County broke a third-quarter tie and pulled away from Watertown 73-62 in District 8-AA action Tuesday night.

The teams were tied 47-47 going into the fourth before Macon County, coached by former Lebanon assistant Jason Welch, outscored the Purple Tigers 26-15 during the final eight minutes. Macon County led 20-19 following the first quarter and 37-36 at halftime.

Austin Lasater sank six three-pointers to pace the Purple Tigers with 24 points while Preston Tomlinson sank 6 of 7 free throws on his way to 13. RayQuan Verge knocked down nine points while Griffin Creswell collected eight to go with six rebounds and four assists. Heath Price finished with four points and four steals while Aidan Usher and Jared Tomson each tossed in two points.

Watertown will hit the road again Thursday for non-district action in Gainesboro against Jackson County.