Manus’ six 3s, Reynolds’ 31 lift Devilettes to two wins

Manus’ triples accounted for her 18 points while Terri Reynolds added eight, Asia Barr seven, Meioshe Mason six and Sani Scott four as the Devilettes improved to 8-1.

Baird trailed 7-6 following the first quarter but turned momentum around to go up 20-10 by halftime and 31-19 through three periods.

The Devilettes were coming off a 57-30 homecoming win over West Wilson last Thursday behind 31 points by Reynolds.

Baird led 13-8 following the first quarter, 23-15 at halftime and 39-22 through three periods.

Scott and Mason each scored six points, Manus five, Barr two and Allie Cook a free throw.

Baird will play in the Aviator Classic at Winfree Bryant later this week. The Devilettes will face Avery Trace on Friday and Rocky Fork on Saturday.