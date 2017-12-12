Slow second half sends CU men to exhibition defeat

The Phoenix trailed by nine going into the half and Diondrey Holt Jr. added eight points and Cumberland shot 9-for-25 from the field in the second half.

Holt Jr. and Will Shelton kept the squad in the game and a dunk by Juandrico Walker and another basket by Shelton cut the Phoenix deficit to nine, 45-38 with 11:38 remaining.

The Flames put together an 11-2 run over the next three minutes coming off of a timeout. Corey Blevins recorded four points, and Ryan Montgomery added two during the spurt before a layup by Holt, Jr., ended the streak.

A layup by Blake Johnson and a jumper by Holt, Jr., pulled the squad within 15 with 4:41 left in the game. The Flames hit back-to-back three pointers and a dunk by Jason Landman sent Lee University ahead, 67-44.

Cumberland scored just one more time over the final four-plus minutes of the game, and Keaton Dotson’s jumper with 28 seconds remaining sealed a 71-46 Flames victory.

Shelton posted 10 points and Holt, Jr., and Johnson added eight points apiece.

Montgomery led the Flames with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Parker Suedekum made four three-pointers, finishing the game with 12 points.

Lee University opened up the game with seven unanswered points with a layup by Cody Jones and five points by Montgomery. Walker put the Phoenix on the board with two free throws but baskets by Montgomery and Cullen built onto Lee University’s advantage.

A trifecta by Trent Perry and two free throws by Shelton pulled Cumberland within five, 11-6 at the 13:22 mark. The Flames tacked on two more points but Perry netted another three-pointer helping the Phoenix trail by three, 13-10.

A 10-2 spurt for Lee University put them up 23-12 but Cumberland fought back to score five points in a row to stay within eight, 25-17. A triple by Suedekum would be the only score for the Flames over the next minute before a tip-in by Cullen.

Rhyan Townes’ trifecta and three free throws in the final three minutes of the half sent the Phoenix into the half trailing, 36-27.

Cumberland will return to the court on the Thursday 14 to take on host Stillman College at 7:30 p.m. in Tuscaloosa, Ala.