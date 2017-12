Two Tigerette starters fouled out early in the fourth quarter.

Angie Rodriguez tossed in 10 points for the Tigerettes while Abby Parkerson put in nine, Alie Tunks eight, Gala Holbrooks five and Korie Knapp three.

Watertown will take the holidays off before retuning to action at 6 p.m. Jan. 4 at Walter J. Baird.