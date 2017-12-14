Aviators edge Avery Trace in overtime

Earlier, the Lady Aviators opened the Classic with a 44-22 loss to Avery Trace.

Winfree Bryant’s boys opened the game with a 7-0 first quarter. The Avs led 17-5 at halftime and 26-18 through three periods before Avery Trace got hot in the fourth with 23 points, the last two coming on a putback at the buzzer for a 41-41 tie.

Avery Trace opened overtime with a three-pointer before the Raiders were shut out the rest of the way as the Aviators improved to 6-4.

Jackson Painter’s 19 points paced Winfree Bryant while James Gilbert tossed in 10 from the backcourt, Fisher Bradshaw nine and LaQuarrius Talley seven.

Colby Wright tossed in 20 points from all over the floor, including a pair of three-pointers, for Avery Trace.

In the girls’ game, Avery Trace turned a 10-8 first-quarter edge into a 30-12 halftime domination as Winfree Bryant fell to 6-4.

Shooting guard Bailey Gillis threw in 13 points for Avery Trace.

Alaina Smith tossed in 12 points from the post for Winfree Bryant while Natalie Danko finished with five; Jyanna Stewart, Malia Randolph and Neveah Martinez two each and Lexie Crowder a free throw.

Winfree Bryant will return Friday for a 4:30 p.m. double header against Rocky Fork to wrap up its participation in the Classic. Rocky Fork, a new school in the Smyrna, are coached by former Mt. Juliet Christian and Watertown High girls’ coach Jon Palmer. The boys are coached by former Aviator coach Clint McCulloch.