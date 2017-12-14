Oakland girls rally past Lady Bears

The Lady Bears led 16-13 following the first quarter and 28-21 at halftime before Oakland used a 13-8 third period to cut the deficit to 36-34 going into the fourth. The Lady Patriots dominated the final eight minutes 17-3 to drop Mt. Juliet, a 66-38 winner at home over OHS last month, to 7-3.

Sloan Mann tossed in two three-pointers to pace the Lady Pats with 12 points while Faith Adams added 11.

Center Emma Palmer totaled 25 points for Mt. Juliet while former Lady Patriot Shelby Petty popped in a pair of threes for six in her former home gym, Tondrianna Davis five, Aaliyah Frazier two and Nevaeh Majors a free throw.

The Lady Bears are off until the Overton Christmas Tournament on Dec. 28-30.