Lebanon city league results

THURSDAY

PEE WEE

Orange 8, Green 1

Jase Atwood finished with four points, Harper Haskins three and Tyler Brownlee a free throw for the Orange.

Amirah Chrisman’s free throw was the Green’s point.

Light Blue 17, Red 4

Romel Anderson scored seven points for the Light Blue while Gavin Whitemen supplied six and Cason Denton and Carson Thomas two each.

Peyton Webb tossed in two points and Jaden Fugate and Niken Walker a free throw each for the Red.

11-BOYS

Green 17, Blue 14

Luke Robertson scored seven points for the Green while Nicolas Cason supplied six and Ian McParlin four.

Jacob Blankenship finished with five points for the Blue while Peyton Hoover fired in four, Anthony Crowell three and Thomas Curley two.

TUESDAY

PEE WEE

Gold 10, Black 9

Jaiden Goldsmith scored six points for the Gold while Kylecah Jennings and Alivia Weir each tossed in two.

Colt McConnell and Easton Thompson each threw in three points for the Black while Carter Mull tossed in two and Taylor Moses a free throw.

Blue 10, Gray 9

Kayden Young scored six points for the Blue while Peyton Brown threw in three and Jaden Warmath a free throw.

Ronaldo White threw in three points for the Gray while Bax Hill, Kendrick Lewis and Eli Spurlock each tossed in two.

11-BOYS

Black 30, Red 15

Jordan Evert fired in 14 points for the Black while Jacob Smart scored six, Seaton Hapner five, Connor Glover three and Tyler Eilering two.

Ethan Mills threw in 13 points and Joshua McGuire two for the Red.

MONDAY

9-10 BOYS

Red 22, Blue 10

JaMichael Mitchell fired in 14 points for the Red while Dylan Poole finished with four, Kayden Waller three and Jayden Cook a free throw.

Austin Lindquist fired in four points and Devon Brown, Gavin Paris and Levi Parkerson two apiece for the Blue.

Orange 15, Black 10

Parker Triplett fired in four points for the Orange while Barrett Childers and Evyn Underwood each threw in three, Neyland Head two and Carter Major, Caleb Pettross and Sloan Yarbrough a free throw apiece.

Cayden Brown bucketed eight points and Jordan Kelley the other two for the Black.

11-BOYS

Gray 20, Gold 17

Wyatt Jones knocked down nine points for the Gray while Charles Brady added eight, Cameron Aulds two and Greer Davis a free throw.

Tucker Smith scored six for the Gold while Jayden Carpenter and Abe Goolsby each finished with four, Damrcus Thompson two and Joey Thomas a free throw.

SATURDAY

8-BOYS AND GIRLS

Burnt Orange 13, Blue 12

Zion Seay finished with four points for the Burnt Orange while Riley Whitemen, Avery Davis, Sage Powers and Brooklyn Evert each tossed in two and Kaitlyn Jacobs a free throw.

Xavier Neuble and Samuel Robertson each scored six for the Blue.

Black 16, Purple 9

Braydon Hayes scored six for the Black while Ty Duckwiler and Levi Wood each finished with four and Damian Nieves two.

Amelia Parker fired in five points for the Purple while Mikayla Hubbard and Karsen Rigsby each tossed in two.