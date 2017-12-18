Central succumbs to Siegel

The Wildcats led 15-14 following the first quarter. But Siegel controlled the second 15-7 to go up 29-22 by halftime. The Stars opened a 53-41 advantage going into the fourth.

James Franklin Sr. knocked down 19 points and O’Brien Gentry 12 as each fired in four three-pointers for Siegel. Kareem Aaron added 11.

Kyzick Schweppe flicked in four triples in leading Wilson Central with 14 points while Kene Aruh threw in 13. Naz Czeskleba threw in three treys on his way to 11. Kito Aruh and Gavin Johnson each finished with five, Kobe Tibbs four and Daniel Jackson and Dalton King two each.

Central will return to LaVergne on Tuesday for a 4:30 p.m. tipoff against the host Wolverines.