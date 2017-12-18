Mulaski’s 31 lifts Lebanon to first-round win

Mulaski’s total included five three-pointers. Fellow guard Jeremiah Hastings had 10 points, including a pair of threes, as Lebanon improved to 8-3 going into Tuesday’s 6 p.m. semifinal against Shelbyville.

Lebanon led 24-6 following the first quarter, 42-16 at halftime and 60-38 through three periods.

Malcolm Logue added eight for Lebanon while Zion Logue scored six; Gaven Reasonover, Dawson Allen and David Greene four each, Ethan Njezic a three and Edmund Stewart a free throw.

Kevin Johnson fired in four second-half three-pointers in leading Franklin County with 22 points while 6-foot-9 post Drew Stubblefield dropped in 10.