Patton's game-winner delivers 53-51 win for CU

Patton, who scored a game-high 17 points, 10 of those in the first quarter, took the inbounds pass with 2.1 seconds remaining, dribbled to her right between two defenders and launched an off-balance shot from just inside the 3-point line.

The ball hit just about every part of the rim and backboard before falling in, giving the Phoenix (9-4) their sixth straight victory in thrilling fashion. Cumberland led 33-24 early in the third quarter before the Foresters (9-4) put together a 16-4 run the rest of the period.

Huntington led by as many as seven in the fourth quarter, 49-42, with 8:20 to play after a jumper from Brooke Saylor, but the visitors did not score for more than five minutes and did not have another field goal the rest of the game.

Kaitlin Oliver’s putback off a Patton miss and a fast-break layup from Norris cut the deficit to 49-46 with 6:44 remaining. Norris, who finished with 11 points and four steals, drained her second 3-pointer of the contest from the right wing, knotting the game at 49 with 5:28 to play.

Cumberland then went more than three minutes without a point, as both teams struggled to find open shots. Sarah Fryman’s two free throws with 2:18 left on the clock gave the Foresters a 51-49 edge, but Jailen Murphy’s putback off a Nia Flowers miss with 1:52 remaining evened the contest at 51.

Both teams had chances in the final minute, with Sam Hannel and Saylor each missing layups in traffic for Huntington and Murphy also failing on an attempt around the basket. Norris was fouled with 2.1 seconds left, a smart move by the Foresters, who still had one foul to give before the bonus, setting up Patton’s final play.

Murphy collected nine points and three rebounds off the bench while Oliver posted just five points but 14 rebounds. The teams combined for 39 turnovers (19 for CU), which turned into 45 total points.

Hailey Krewald made four 3-pointers and registered 16 points for Huntington. Saylor finished with 12 points and 12 boards and Casey Morton posted 10 points, eight of those during the 16-4 run in the third period.

Sarah Fryman made a short jumper and Maddie Richer hit a 3-pointer for a 6-5 Foresters lead early in the first quarter. Patton drilled a pair of triples and netted all eight Cumberland points in the first six minutes of the period until a layup by Oliver cut the Huntington advantage to 11-10.

Krewald’s layup extended the Foresters edge to 13-10, but a layup in traffic from Patton cut the deficit one at the end of 10 minutes. Patton made 4-of-5 shots in the opening quarter compared to 1-of-13 for the rest of the squad.

Kyra Tucker’s 15-footer put the Phoenix ahead, 17-13, early in the second period but Krewald’s 3-pointer and a jumper from Hammel gave Huntington a one-point advantage. Murphy’s long two-pointer pushed Cumberland back in the lead and Carli Codner-Pinto’s layup made it a 21-18 edge for CU.

Hammel’s layup pulled the Foresters within two with just over two minutes left in the half, but a steal and layup by Norris and a 3-pointer from the wing by Murphy gave the Phoenix a 27-22 advantage at intermission.

Patton led all scorers with 10 points and Murphy netted five for CU, which made just 10 of 30 shots from the floor but 5-for-12 in the second quarter. Cumberland also committed 10 turnovers.

Krewald paced Huntington with eight points but the visitors had 12 turnovers, which CU turned into 10 points in the first half.

Cumberland started quickly in the third period with a 3-pointer from Tucker and a layup plus the foul by Patton for a 33-24 lead with 7:24 left in the quarter. Saylor’s jumper and a 3-pointer by Krewald started a 16-4 spurt for the Foresters over the next six minutes.

Saylor made three free throws (the other was a lane violation) and a layup before back-to-back triples from Morton. The second one gave Huntington a 40-37 advantage with 1:32 left in the quarter. Murphy and Patton each made layups for CU during the run, but the home team also committed three turnovers and put the Foresters on the foul line three times during the stretch.

Flowers made a tough layup to cut the deficit to one, but Morton’s jumper and two free throws from Hammel stretched the Huntington lead back to five. Norris drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing just before the period ended, which may have jumpstarted the Phoenix in the last 10 minutes.

Cumberland willot play again until Dec. 31 at home against the University of Mobile at 1 p.m.