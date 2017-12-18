Purple Tigers hold off Gordonsville

Preston Tomlinson totaled 17 points, six assists and five rebounds to lead Watertown. Austin Lasater fired in four three-pointers as he scored 16 while Aidan Usher supplied 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Heath Price finished with four points, six assists and four rebounds while Jared Tomson and RayQuan Vergne each threw in three and Addison Clinton two.

Watertown led 18-8 following the first quarter, 30-25 at halftime and 39-35 through three periods.

The Purple Tigers will return home to host their AFLAC Christmas Tournament on Thursday through Saturday. Watertown will take on Bledsoe County at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.