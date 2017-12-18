Sam Houston, Coles Ferry pull off Blue swee

GIRLS

Byars Dowdy 29, Tuckers Crossroads 10

Samia Payne poured in 12 points for Byars Dowdy while Zoe Kirby and Tramaria Neal each scored six, Kiyla Starks three and Aryanna McCarver two.

Jamie Simms scored all 10 Tuckers points.

Sam Houston 29, Carroll-Oakland 10

Rolandria Dowell dropped in 12 points for Sam Houston while Lola Claire Chappell scored six, Alyssa Wood three and Brooklyn Evert, Alyssa Horne, Lucy Lea and Emmie Lindsey two each.

Kinsley Coleman finished with four for Carroll-Oakland while Destiny Marrero, Jainiyah Pillows and Brooklyn Pittman each pitched in a pair.

Lindsey and Madison Huggins each had two fifth-period points for Sam Houston while Coleman had four for Carroll-Oakland.

Coles Ferry 32, Castle Heights 10

Marissa Williamson tossed in 12 points and Alyssa Whittaker 10 for Coles Ferry. Alyissa Williamson scored six and Lydia Deffendall four.

Chelsey Goodloe scored six points and Takisia Hastings and Liz Thompson two each for Castle Heights.

Teagan Fetcho tossed in two fifth-period points for Castle Heights.

BOYS

Tuckers Crossroads 34, Byars Dowdy 17

Logan Hackett fired in 14 points for Tuckers Crossroads while Zeb Major tossed in 10, Colt Jackson four and Carter Bass, J. Peyton Larson and Blake Waldroff two each.

Terrell Searcy scored eight for Byars Dowdy while Josh Burgett finished with five and Danzerio Weir four.

Bass and Waldroff each tossed in two points and Judd Wright a free throw in the fifth quarter for Tuckers Crossroads.

Sam Houston 34, Carroll-Oakland 30

Ramaurion Jackson fired in 14 points for Sam Houston while Cooper Hays had eight, Dame’on Calloway and Mason Hallum five each and Maddox Hallum two.

Carson Fox fired in nine points for Carroll-Oakland while Avery Harris had seven, Brody Reasonover six, Carson Teel five, Peyton Laws two and Tyler Anderson a free throw.

Kyle Jones and Carter Taylor each tossed in two fifth-period points for Carroll-Oakland.

Coles Ferry 33, Castle Heights 8

Kalib Gilbert’s nine points paced Coles Ferry while Ja’Michael Mitchell scored seven, Jordan Jewell four; Markeese Crowell, Ford Graviss, Dawson Huffaker, Malik Humes, Jordan Lawson and Ethan Schweer two each and Brody Royalty a free throw.

Jacob Rasinar fired in four points for Castle Heights while Toler Wyatt tossed in two and Omari Carter and Cade Thorne a free throw each.

Jason Singleton scored two fifth-period points for Castle Heights.