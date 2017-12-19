Lebanon city league results

8-9 COED

Blue 17, Black 4

Xavier Neuble and Samuel Robertson each scored six points for the Blue while Jack Anderson and Marley Grace Majors tossed in two apiece and Eli Moore a free throw.

Damian Nieves fired in all four Black points.

Purple 20, Burnt Orange 5

Jack Nolan tossed in 10 points for the Purple while Mikayla Hubbard, Ryan Paris, Amelia Parker and Donovan Pickett each put in a pair and Sage Bowman and Karsen Rigsby a free throw apiece.

Riley Whiteman and Callie Drennon each tossed in two points and Luca Cesternino a free throw for the Burnt Orange.